KUMAGAYA – Uruguay will seek to implement a new game plan against Australia and Wales in order to keep their Rugby World Cup dream alive after being comprehensively mauled by Georgia's forwards during their Pool D clash on Sunday, according to captain Juan Manuel Gaminara.
The Georgians, fielding a pack that was more than 80kg heavier in total than Uruguay's, dominated the forward exchanges and drew the South Americans into a protracted physical battle up front, pinning them in their own half for much of the game to record a bonus-point 33-7 victory in Kumagaya.
"We played under extreme pressure for a long time," Gaminara said. "Being constantly under pressure and deep in our own half, that wears (you out) more.
"We came to qualify directly for the next World Cup. That was the main objective. Today we could not win, but it does not frustrate us. We keep looking forward.
"The two remaining matches deserve a new plan."