KOBE – Far from being demoralised by their 45-7 World Cup defeat to England, the United States are determined to use the experience to aid their rugby development, back Marcel Brache said on Friday.
Along with other tier-two teams, the United States have made great strides in recent years, climbing to 13th in the world rankings. But while Uruguay in particular and also Russia have impressed in Japan, the Eagles were put firmly in their place by the 2003 World Cup champions on Thursday.
England scored seven tries and dominated every aspect of the game against the Americans, who had said beforehand that their goal was to establish the credibility of U.S. rugby.
Not only did the Eagles lose heavily, they also saw two players suffer serious injuries and had a player red carded for a dangerous shoulder charge, prompting coach Gary Gold to dub the match a "calamity in Kobe".
Brache, who was born in Los Angeles and raised in Cape Town, said they did not do themselves justice.