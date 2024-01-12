Veteran England prop Mako Vunipola retires from international rugby

England prop Mako Vunipola announced his retirement from international rugby on Friday. Vunipola won 79 caps in an England career that began with his debut against Fiji in 2012.

Vunipola, New Zealand-born of Tongan heritage, frequently played in the same England pack as his younger brother Billy. "It's been an honour to have represented my country, but all good things must come to an end," he wrote on Instagram. "The time has come to step away now. There have been lots of highs and lows. Would love to thank everyone who have helped me along the way.

"To my wife Alex thank you for taking care of our family and all your support. Words don't do it justice. "To my parents I'm eternally grateful for all you have sacrificed for me to be here. God is good." Vunipola is currently serving a four-match ban for a dangerous tackle made while playing for Saracens against Newcastle on December 30.

The suspension ends before the Six Nations, which would have made him available for England's first match against Italy on February 3. With England coach Steve Borthwick facing an injury crisis at loosehead prop, Vunipola was expected to be involved until his surprise decision to step away from the Test arena.