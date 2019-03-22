Wales' Alun Wyn Jones with the Six Nations trophy. Wales have won the Six Nations Championships after defeating Ireland in their final game. Photo: David Davies/Pool Photo via AP

PARIS – Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones was on Friday named player of the 2019 Six Nations after leading his team to a first Grand Slam in seven years. It was Jones' third tournament clean sweep, following other successes in 2008 and 2012. The Welsh thumped Ireland 25-7 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium last Saturday to clinch the Slam after previous victories over France, Italy, England and Scotland.

"I'm very flattered to be named the Guinness Six Nations Player of the Championship. For me as the captain, it's a validation of what we've done as a squad throughout the campaign," Jones said.

The shortlist for the accolade also comprised Wales teammates Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams and Liam Williams, and English pair Jonny May and Tom Curry.

"To be up there as a nominee with three other Welsh players and two outstanding players from England would have been more than enough and I'm very grateful to the people who have taken the time to vote."

Jones is the fifth Wales player to be named player of the championship after Martyn Williams, Shane Williams, Dan Lydiate and Leigh Halfpenny. He is also the fourth forward to win the award, following Martyn Williams, Lydiate and Ireland's Paul O'Connell.

Jones' club Ospreys said on Friday that he suffered knee ligament damage in the Ireland match and that teammate George North broke two bones in his hand.

But the Welsh regional team said neither has been ruled out of the Pro 14 clash against Cardiff Blues on April 27.

AFP