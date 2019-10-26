TOKYO – Wales centre Jonathan Davies may not be at his fittest because of a knee injury but the 31-year-old is confident he would be able to play Sunday's Rugby World Cup semi-final against South Africa.
Davies said there were initial fears he would be ruled out of the tournament after some confusion over the scans on his left knee, before he was given the all clear by radiographers back in Britain.
"I am probably not where I want to be, which is quite frustrating, but I know I can go out there and do a job and that's all my goal is this week," Davies told the news website walesonline.co.uk.
"Everyone is banged up and you have to do everything you possibly can and leaving no stone unturned in your preparation to get yourself right for some of the biggest games in your career.
"How I've prepared I've made sure I have every confidence in myself, everyone else has confidence in how I'm performing on the training field."