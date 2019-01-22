All Blacks coach Steve Hansen (left) shakes hands with Lions coach Warren Gatland during the test match at Eden Park in Auckland in July 2017. Photo: Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

LONDON – Wales coach Warren Gatland insists there is "nothing concrete" lined up for his next coaching role after he leaves his current post. Gatland said last week that he has had informal conversations about coaching the British and Irish Lions for a third time when they head to South Africa in 2021.

But while the New Zealander isn't short of offers, he maintains his future is still to be resolved.

"I have had a couple of discussions with some people at the moment, yeah," Gatland said on Monday. "But there is definitely nothing concrete. Maybe at the end of the World Cup I will be unemployed.

"I was looking to take a few months off and then start looking in the middle of 2020, potentially do some Super Rugby in New Zealand if there was an opportunity.

"But I am also aware that there are not a lot of jobs in New Zealand. That might not be an option. So whether it is back in club rugby in the Premiership, or France or Japan, or something like that."

Gatland is about to embark on his final Six Nations campaign as Wales boss, which will be followed by a World Cup swansong in Japan later this year.

Wales have won three Six Nations titles, including two Grand Slams, during a 12-year reign under Gatland that also saw them reach the 2011 World Cup semi-finals.

Gatland's coaching CV includes masterminding the Lions' 2013 Test series victory over Australia, plus a drawn series with the world champion All Blacks two years ago.

He says making Wales a tough nut to crack against even the world's best is one of his finest achievements.

"I take a lot of pride in the fact we go out there and it doesn't matter who we play, they know they are in for one hell of a tough game," Gatland added.

"I've watched and been to a number of games at the old Millennium Stadium and seen the All Blacks put out a second-string team against Wales. There is no way they would do that now.

"Success for me is not always about winning, it's about over-achieving.

"If you look at Premiership football and a team like Bournemouth, they've been successful because they are over-achieving in terms of what people expect."

