Wales coach Pivac unhappy with referee after loss to England

BENGALURU - Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has questioned some of referee Romain Poite's decisions in Saturday's 24-13 Autumn Nations Cup defeat by England and said he would talk to World Rugby about the Frenchman's performance.

Pivac said England's first try, which was scored by Henry Slade, should not have stood as Wales fly half Dan Biggar seemed to be tackled in the air by Sam Underhill in the build up.

"We talk to World Rugby about referees every week," Pivac said. "We will do it on this occasion because I was not happy with England's first try.

"The television match official called a tackle in the air but the referee overruled him. Our captain asked him to have a look at it but was dismissed."

Pivac was also less than impressed with Poite's interpretation of the scrum and said his side were unfairly penalised.