Wales edge Scotland 25-24 in Six Nations thriller

EDINBURGH – Wales roared back from a 17-3 halftime deficit to complete a remarkable 25-24 Six Nations win over Scotland on Saturday, in a crackling encounter that saw momentum shift time and again.

Winger Darcy Graham darted onto a clever chip from Ali Price to score the first try, before the effervescent Scotland captain Stuart Hogg collected his own kick through to add another.

After barely firing a shot in the first period, however, Wales fought back with tries from Louis Rees-Zammit and Liam Williams. Prop Wyn Jones thudded over after a driving maul to score a third.

A 54th minute red card for Zander Fagerson appeared to seal Scotland's fate, but Hogg reclaimed the lead for the home side with yet another brilliant score.