Wales expect Biggar to be fit to face France









Flyhalf Dan Biggar recently suffered a third head injury in five months. Photo: Issei Kato/Reuters Wales assistant coach Neil Jenkins says he expects Dan Biggar to feature in their next Six Nations match against France on Feb. 22 despite the flyhalf having suffered a third head injury in five months. The Northampton Saints playmaker was forced off the field early in the second half of Wales' 24-14 defeat by Ireland last weekend after a clash of heads with centre Robbie Henshaw. Jenkins said Biggar, who also suffered head injuries against Australia and Fiji at last year's Rugby World Cup in Japan, was going through return to play protocols. "Dan is alright, he's just doing the normal return to play protocols," Jenkins told reporters. "The World Cup was a concern in terms of the heavy ones that he had, but I don't think Saturday was as bad as those.

"He is a tough old player, as you could see on Saturday because trying to get him off was an issue, but hopefully he will do everything he needs to do and will be back ready for France."

Neil Jenkins has given an update on the Wales squad 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



Biggar - "He'll do everything he needs to and will be back ready for France"



Adams - "One of our leading lights. Ideally we would get him fit for France"



Read more: https://t.co/6vt5C0U8l2 #WALvFRA pic.twitter.com/m0uZfxRRPJ — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 13, 2020

Gareth Anscombe and Rhys Patchell are both sidelined and Owen Williams was this week ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a hamstring injury.

It leaves Cardiff Blues' Jarrod Evans as currently the only fit flyhalf in the squad.

Reuters