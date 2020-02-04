DUBLIN – Wales fullback Liam Williams will miss the defending champions' Six Nations matches against Ireland and France due to an ankle injury, defence coach Byron Hayward said on Tuesday.
Williams was injured in training ahead of last year's World Cup in Japan, underwent surgery in October and was expected to be sidelined for three months.
Hayward said the 28-year-old could return in time for the match against England in Twickenham or the final game of the campaign against Scotland in Cardiff next month.