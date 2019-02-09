Wales' Thomas Young is tackled by Italy's Luca Bigi during their Six Nations match at Rome's Olympic Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Andrew Medichini/AP

ROME – Wales made history by equaling their best run of 11 straight Test wins with a 26-15 victory over Italy in the Six Nations in Rome on Saturday. Josh Adams and Owen Watkin touched down following the break after Dan Biggar had kicked four first-half penalties for the visitors to lead 12-7 at the interval.

Italy crossed for two tries through Braam Steyn and Edoardo Padovani but the Azzurri fell to their 19th consecutive defeat in the tournament.

The Welsh made it two wins out of two after last weekend's 24-19 win over France in Paris and go top of the Six Nations table.

Warren Gatland’s side last achieved 11 consecutive victories in 1910 and will bid to break the record against England at the Principality Stadium in two weeks' time.

Italy, meanwhile, followed their 33-20 loss to Scotland in Murrayfield, by extending their losing streak in the tournament going back to February 2015.

Conor O’Shea’s side next host Ireland in Rome in two weeks’ time after the Irish bounced back from their opening loss to England to beat Scotland 22-13.

