Wales assistant coach Rob Howley says the team will aim to create rugby chaos when they face red-hot Six Nations favourites Ireland on Saturday. Wales have not won a Six Nations game against Ireland in Dublin since 2012, while Ireland are chasing back-to-back Grand Slams — a feat never previously achieved in the Six Nations.

Andy Farrell's men are in pole position following emphatic bonus-point victories over France and Italy and will equal England's record of 11 successive Six Nations wins if they topple Wales. "The challenge for us is making them as uncomfortable as we can, for every minute that we can do that, and ask different questions of them," Howley said on Tuesday. "I think if we can be comfortable in a chaos game and challenge them, because they are very well organised. We need to create chaos. Everyone reacts differently under pressure."

He added: "It is our ability to create pressure on both sides of the ball, our ability to be clinical when we need to be. There might only be two or three opportunities, and we have to be clinical and ruthless." Fly-half Sam Costelow has been recalled for Saturday's clash — the only change to the starting line-up. The Scarlets number 10 went off because of a neck problem suffered when Wales were beaten 27-26 by opening opponents Scotland.

He was replaced by Ioan Lloyd, for the battling 16-14 defeat to England at Twickenham. Howley, who served as Wales attack coach from 2008 to 2019, is involved with the national squad again following a ban for breaching betting regulations. He was forced to step back from the game in the build-up to the 2019 World Cup when his betting activity came to light, resulting in an 18-month ban from rugby, half of which was suspended.

"I am so grateful to the coaches, and Warren (Wales head coach Warren Gatland) in particular, to think of me and bring me back into the fold," Howley said. "Every time I've been out with my family, it is the first time my girls have smiled for a pretty long time. The public have been fantastic in terms of what they have said to me.