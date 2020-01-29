CARDIFF – Wales hooker Elliot Dee has played a limited role in the build-up to Saturday's Six Nations opener against Italy due to a rib injury, backs coach Stephen Jones said.
The 25-year-old Dee suffered the problem playing for club side Dragons in their 47-5 European Challenge Cup victory over Russian outfit Enisei-STM on Jan. 17.
Dee did not miss a test last year, helping Wales win a Grand Slam and reach the World Cup semi-finals, but coach Wayne Pivac could be forced to rely only on Ken Owens and Ryan Elias in the early part of this year's Six Nations campaign.