Warren Gatland makes 13 changes, leaves out fast and furious Duhan van der Merwe for second Sharks clash

DURBAN – British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has made 13 changes to the team that overwhelmed the Sharks on Wednesday for the return encounter with the Durbanites, at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday at 6pm England hooker Jamie George captains the team, with only Elliot Daly and Duhan van der Merwe retained from the 54-7 victory.

Earlier today, the entire Lions squad tour returned a negative set of Covid results, giving Gatland all of his options as the countdown to the first Test begins, which is two weeks tomorrow in Cape Town. ALSO READ: Sharks ring in changes for second clash against British and Irish Lions “It’s obviously been a slightly turbulent week, but we remain determined to keep rolling with the punches,” said Gatland.

“In many ways, the challenges we’ve faced this week have strengthened our resolve to do everything we can to overcome the challenges created by Covid. “The feeling in the camp on Wednesday night was just to give it a crack – I was really proud by how everyone reacted, particularly the match day squad who would have never prepared for a game like that before. ALSO READ: Most Lions players due to be available after new Covid testing

“Saturday is another opportunity to see how the boys go and for us as coaches to try out a few more combinations ahead of the Test series. “I have long been an admirer of Jamie’s leadership skills, so I am delighted to name him skipper. “We want to pass on thanks to the Sharks boys for fronting up and going again on Saturday. That’s the spirit of rugby, and a great chance for them to have another shot at us.”