WATCH: All Blacks player Will Jordan returns to play after ‘migraine-related' condition

Wellington - All Blacks star Will Jordan is set to play for the first time in eight months after being sidelined by a "migraine-related condition", Canterbury Crusaders said Thursday, with the World Cup looming. The 25-year-old wing has been a sensation for the All Blacks, scoring 21 tries in as many Tests since his debut in 2020.

But Jordan has not played any rugby since touching down in New Zealand's win over Australia in September. He missed the All Blacks' end of season tour with an inner-ear issue and what the Crusaders described as a "migraine-related condition". He suffered with dizziness and vertigo.

Jordan will start for the Crusaders at full-back in Saturday's home Super Rugby match against the Western Force in Christchurch. Jordan's performance is bound to be closely monitored by All Blacks selectors with an eye on the World Cup, which kicks off in September in France.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, who takes charge of the All Blacks from 2024, said: "He's got better and better and chose this game after having a couple of good training weeks. "He's ready to play the full 80 (minutes) if needed." The Crusaders are bidding to win a seventh straight Super Rugby title this season on Robertson's swansong.