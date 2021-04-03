WATCH: Cheslin Kolbe picks up rubbish after Toulouse beat Munster to advance in European Champions Cup

PARIS – Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe was once again the talk of the town after cameras focused on him picking up rubbish after Toulouse’s European Champions Cup win over Munster on Saturday. Widely regarded as being the world’s best player currently, it’s usually Kolbe’s stepping and his allusive running that gets fans talking. But on Saturday, it was his responsibilty that had fans talking after he walked around Munster’s Thomond Park with a bag picking up rubbish following the game. “Cheslin Kolbe, arguably the best player in the world right now, cleaning up rubbish around the pitch at Thomond Park after full-time... This is what it's all about,” BT Sport’s rugby Twitter account said on the social media website. Cheslin Kolbe, arguably the best player in the world right now, cleaning up rubbish around the pitch at Thomond Park after full-time...



This is what it's all about ❤️#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/LviV26kFiW — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) April 3, 2021 During the game, Ireland wing Keith Earls gave Munster the perfect start, going over for two superbly taken tries within the space of three minutes, midway through the first half.

Three penalties from Romain Ntamack meant Toulouse only trailed 16-9 at the break and they moved level shortly after the restart when Ntamack chipped over the defence for wing Mathis Lebel to leap, catch, dive and finish all in one fluid movement.

After that, momentum swung back and forth.

"It was a bit of a ping-pong match for the rest of that second half," said Toulouse No. 8 Jerome Kaino.

Munster flanker Damian Coombes and Toulouse hooker Julian Marchand both rumbled over to keep the two giants toe-to-toe at 23-23.

JJ Hanrahan nudged Munster ahead with a penalty with 13 minutes remaining but Toulouse against responded in style as Lebel left Hanrahan clutching at thin air before feeding scum-half Antoine Dupont who went through for the try.

Ntamack added the conversion to make it 30-26 and added a penalty when James Cronin was penalised at a ruck.

Two minutes from time France scrum-half Dupont assured Toulouse's place in the last eight with his second try of the game.

Munster had the final say when Coombes also went over for his double but Toulouse marched on.

IOL Sport & AFP