SYDNEY - Rugby Australia (RA) boss Raelene Castle has defended the governing body's settlement with Israel Folau as a "commercial decision" and necessary to avoid the cost and distraction of testing its inclusion policy in court.
RA and Folau announced on Wednesday they had settled their unfair dismissal case, ending a long and bitter dispute after the former Wallaby was sacked in May for posting a meme on social media that hell awaits "homosexuals" and other groups.
The settlement has drawn criticism from some media pundits, who have viewed it as a humiliating surrender by RA and called on chief executive Castle to resign.
Castle, however, said she had no intention of quitting and the settlement was in the best interests of the game.
"We didn't back down," Castle told reporters at RA's Sydney headquarters on Thursday. "We needed to give the game cost certainty.