Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi is introduced at the 2019 World Rugby Awards in Tokyo. Photo: screenshot from youtube

CAPE TOWN – The newly-crowned Rugby World Champions Springboks were welcomed into the Prince Park Tower venue in Tokyo on Sunday to the beat of the now familiar Japanese Taiko drums. The team joined second and third placed England and New Zealand, together with former stars of the game and other dignitaries for the annual World Rugby Awards at the downtown Tokyo venue.

The Awards ceremony caps what was a resounding success for Rugby World Cup hosts Japan.

The Springboks as well as several individuals in the team are up for awards this afternoon.

The nominees for World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year are: