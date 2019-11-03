Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi is introduced at the 2019 World Rugby Awards in Tokyo. Photo: screenshot from youtube

CAPE TOWN – The newly-crowned Rugby World Champions Springboks were welcomed into the Prince Park Tower venue in Tokyo on Sunday to the beat of the now familiar Japanese Taiko drums.

The team joined second and third placed England and New Zealand, together with former stars of the game and other dignitaries for the annual World Rugby Awards at the downtown Tokyo venue.

The Awards ceremony caps what was a resounding success for Rugby World Cup hosts Japan.

The Springboks as well as several individuals in the team are up for awards this afternoon.

The nominees for World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year are:

Pieter-Steph du Toit (South Africa)

Tom Curry (England)

Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa)

Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

Joe Taufete’e (USA).

World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year

Joe Cokanasiga (ENG)

Herschel Jantjies (RSA)

Romain Ntamack (FRA)

IRP Try of the Year

Charles Ollivon (FRA)

TJ Perenara (NZL)

Sergio Parisse (ITA)

Cobus Reinach (RSA)

World Rugby Team of the Year

England

Japan

New Zealand

South Africa

Wales

World Rugby Coach of the Year

Rassie Erasmus (RSA)

Warren Gatland (WAL)

Steve Hansen (NZL)

Eddie Jones (ENG)

Jamie Joseph (JPN)

Watch the World Rugby Awards live:

 

Sport Reporter