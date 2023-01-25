Welsh rugby chairman Ieuan Evans plans taskforce to probe sexism claims

London — Welsh Rugby Union chairman Ieuan Evans said a taskforce with "external expertise" would investigate allegations of sexist, racist and homophobic bullying within the governing body. Former WRU employees made the claims as part of a BBC investigation that was broadcast earlier this week.

Story continues below Advertisement

Charlotte Wathan, general manager of women's rugby until her resignation last February, said offensive comments by a colleague left her in tears and feeling sick. Another unnamed contributor said she contemplated suicide after her experiences of bullying and sexism at work. There have been calls for the dismissal of WRU chief executive Steve Phillips, who has said he is "shocked and appalled" by the issues highlighted by the BBC.

Evans, asked about Phillips' position on Wednesday, told reporters: "I have total confidence that we will get this right. "That includes Steve. He is the chief executive of the Welsh Rugby Union. We will get this right." The former Wales captain added: "As a father of two young women, I found it deeply distressing, and I can only apologise to all affected by this."

Story continues below Advertisement

Businesswoman Amanda Blanc quit after two years as Wales' Professional Rugby Board chairwoman in November 2021 because she felt she was "not being listened to". In her leaving speech, Blanc referred to a "truly offensive discussion" about reducing the sanctions for an elected WRU member who had said "men are the master race" and women should "stick to the ironing". Evans said it was vital to act quickly.

Story continues below Advertisement

"My ambition here is to bring in some external expertise and establish a taskforce to ensure they review everything and ensure that we establish and develop the right culture to ensure that it is that welcoming institution we truly believe it is capable of being. "This can't be an internal review, this has to be external with that genuine expertise we need from other organisations." Wales launch their Six Nations campaign at home to Ireland on February 4.