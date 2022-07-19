‘We’re in a good space,’ says Nolusindiso Booi as Springboks leave for Japan

Durban — The Springbok Womens’ team has departed for Japan where they will play two Tests against the home nation in the Taiyo-Seimei Japan Rugby Challenge Series. The South African ladies are in action on 24 July in Iwate and again on 30 July in Saitama. Overcoming the tough travel and warm Japanese summer are some of the factors that will test their resolve, but they are also up against a Japanese side that recently toppled Fiji and Australia.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We are fully aware of those challenges and that was part of the thinking on undertaking the tour in the bigger planning towards the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand,” said coach Stanley Raubenheimer. “The players will be exposed to the jet lag factor and how that impacts on your body as well as being out of their comfort zones, so it will be a real challenge. It is something the squad needs at this stage of our preparation for New Zealand and we are embracing the opportunity. “It will be a historic tour as well. We have never toured Japan, nor have we played against them, so it is a privilege to share some history with such a proud nation. We are certainly aware of their capabilities and how we will be tested, especially by their fast play at breakdowns.

“We have progressed nicely in the areas we wanted to improve on as a team. In the recent Rugby Africa Women's Cup, our attacking play was excellent and that was a good sign for us in measuring our progress. “The challenge from Japan is something completely different though. We want to improve our defensive system and I think we have found the ideal opponents for that,” the coach added. For Springbok Women captain, Nolusindiso Booi, the tour will also test their mental strength.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I think we are in a good space when it comes to unity and camaraderie and operating as a unit,” said Booi. “Those elements will all be under stress on this tour, and we need to respond in a positive manner when confronted by those pressures. That is where the leadership in the team will be important.” Booi reckons the forwards will have to lay the foundation if they are to record a historic series win over the Japanese side: “We have certain strengths in our side and I think our forward pack has improved a lot.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We have a young and exciting backline capable of scoring good tries, but for them to thrive, the foundation must be created. We all believe in our processes and game plan and if executed well, we will have a good tour.” @MikeGreenaway67 IOL Sport