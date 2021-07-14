Who can sizzle in chilly Cape Town? Four players to watch in SA A vs British and Irish Lions game

Cape Town sure is chilly at the moment, but what better than some sizzling players to make Wednesday’s South Africa ‘A’ match against the British & Irish Lions a little hotter? Not much, except for drastic changes in temperature. Well, we can’t bank on the latter, but sizzling players are sure to be served.

Here are four players who can bring the heat to the majourly anticipated battle. Cheslin Kolbe Can you even consider starting off with anybody else?

The ultimate rugby wizard just keeps giving us more and more to gush over. I mean, how good was he for Toulouse before he touched down in South Africa? ALSO READ: SA ’A’ vs British & Irish Lions is about getting ’better’ ahead of upcoming Test series He was a rock star during the World Cup, and while it’s hard to imagine him going any better than he did in Japan, Kolbe never fails to give us one more step, one more logic-defying jinx, one more try to make us go ‘WOW!’

Excitement loading. Louis Rees-Zammit Probably the only thing more noteworthy than his much-hyped rugby abilities is how quickly he’s managed to indisputably make himself worth the hype.

An out-and-out foot race or a ridiculous display of pace is always a moment to savour in a game, and given his inclusion, we have good reason to believe we might be treated to just that at Cape Town Stadium. Morne Steyn What a transformation this guy has gone through over the last two seasons.

You can’t dare think of him as a kicking metronome or simply ‘Mr Reliable’ anymore, after all, his attacking play against the Bulls has earned him a much more rounded, much more exciting, aura. ALSO READ: Our wingers are just as dangerous as Louis Rees-Zammit, says Mzwandile Stick Sure, we might not see that magic he conjured up with the Bulls against Warren Gatland’s outfit in their first run-out, but he’s given us enough reason to look forward to his performance nonetheless.

Dan Biggar Big, bigger, Biggar. Ok, as far as rugby clichés go that one is probably not too far down the list, but this man sure can put in a big one.