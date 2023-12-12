Independent Online
Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Winger Henry Arundell turns his back on England and extends Racing 92 deal until 2026

Winger Henry Arundell has signed a two-year extension to his contract at French Top 14 club Racing 92, turning his back on England

Winger Henry Arundell has signed a two-year extension to his contract at French Top 14 club Racing 92, turning his back on England. Photo: Geoffroy van Hasselt/AFP

Published 3h ago

England winger Henry Arundell has signed a two-year extension to his contract at French Top 14 club Racing 92, meaning he cannot play at the Six Nations next year.

Arundell, 21, joined Paris-based Racing after the bankruptcy of London Irish and scored three tries against Toulon on his debut appearance.

"He joined our squad just a few weeks ago but has already demonstrated all these qualities of a great competitor and great maturity," Racing president Laurent Travers said.

"He fits perfectly into the club's short and medium term objectives and we are convinced that he will be one of the driving forces to achieve them."

