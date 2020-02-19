Coach Gregor Townsend's Scotland will play Italy in a Six nations fixture on Saturday. Photo: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

EDINBURGH - Scotland have made three changes to their team for Saturday's Six Nations clash in Italy as they look for their first win of the tournament, coach Gregor Townsend said on Wednesday. Hooker Stuart McInally, second row Ben Toolis and centre Chris Harris come into the side while flyhalf Finn Russell has been omitted again after being dropped for the first two games for disciplinary reasons.

Harris replaces Huw Jones, who did not even make the squad, while lock Toolis comes in for injured Jonny Gray. McInally, meanwhile, replaces Fraser Brown in the side.

"We believe Chris and Stuart deserve this opportunity," Townsend said. "They were very close to the starting XV when we entered this campaign. We think this is the right time for them to come in.

"Chris has been excellent for Gloucester this season and has continued to make improvements since the summer. He works very hard on both sides of the ball, which will be important this week.