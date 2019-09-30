That was apparent to me from the stands in Brighton - it seemed as if the whole world had united behind the underdogs and was willing them on. At half-time, the SA journalists present were unanimous that the Boks were going to lose. It just hung in the air ...
I got the same feeling watching Ireland vainly trying to get back into the game against the Japanese in the final quarter. It was just never going to happen.
You could see it on the faces of the Irishmen. They looked beaten long before the final whistle and it was telling that they said afterwards that they knew exactly what was coming but could do nothing to stem the red and white tsunami.
There were 51 000 fans at the Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa for that match, obviously the vast majority locals, while 67 000 more Japanese flocked to the official fanzones.