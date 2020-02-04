WELLINGTON – The women's Rugby World Cup final will be held at one of the game's major venues for the first time next year when Eden Park in Auckland stages the title-decider of the ninth edition, organisers said on Tuesday.
The semi-finals and bronze medal match at the first women's World Cup to be held in the southern hemisphere will also be held at New Zealand's largest sports stadium, which has a capacity of 50,000 and hosted the 1987 and 2011 men's finals.
World Rugby has high hopes that next year's tournament, which will run from Sept. 18 to Oct. 16, will build on the success of the 2017 edition in Ireland, which set records for attendance and television viewership.
“Women's rugby is the single-biggest opportunity to grow the global game and we are confident that New Zealand 2021 will be one of the great Rugby World Cups, attracting a new fan and player base for the sport,” World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said in Auckland on Tuesday.
18 Sept - Pool matches
23 Sept - Pool matches
28 Sept - Pool matches
3 Oct - Quarter-finals
9 Oct - Semi-finals
