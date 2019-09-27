I say meekly because their tackling was pathetic, with the Italians cruising through the open gates in the first half before improving in the second half.
That would have been because of a half-time roasting from none other than Sir Graham Henry, the former All Blacks coach that has been seconded to the Canadians as an advisor with a focus on defence.
In the first quarter alone, Henry’s charges missed 14 of 30 attempted tackles, and he watched with a face of thunder.
Henry’s nickname is Ted, reportedly given to him by his wife because he is “cuddly”. He was hardly Ted as he watched the Canadians make a mockery of the famous saying that “the Mounties (the Canadian police) always get their man”.