CAPE TOWN – Former South Africa prop Tendai Mtawarira is joining Washington's Old Glory DC in the fledgling Major League Rugby in the United States, he said on Wednesday.
The World Cup winner, nicknamed the "Beast", will sign for a year after announcing his retirement from internationals after the Springboks were crowned world champions in Japan last month.
“I’m excited and look forward to joining my new teammates and adding value to my new franchise both on and off the field. I believe this opportunity will allow me to mentor the rugby youth in D.C and help in my small way to grow the game in the America,” Mtawarira said on Twitter.