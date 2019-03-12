UWC remains winless in this year's Varsity Cup. Photo; Kevin Sawyer/Varsity Cup

CAPE TOWN – The Central University of Technology ran in five tries to the University of the Western Cape’s three to keep the Varsity Cup newcomers winless in 2019 at the UWC Sports Grounds yesterday. In a bottom-of-the-table clash in Bellville, the visitors didn’t seem to have accumulated any rustiness in their off week as they absolutely dominated territory and possession, especially in the first half.

The first half in particular was another case of UWC’s ill-discipline making what was always going to be a tough transition an even harder one, as it has a number of times this season.

They conceded nine penalties in the opening 40 alone, while their lineout didn’t always go their way early on either. CUT used their possession and territorial advantage in the opening stanza to run two early tries through Ruan Wasserman, and Rayno Nel and another by Anrich Alberts after UWC’s Jaen-Louis de Lange saw red, while Udubs managed only one try through Tristan Leyds.

A double by CUT in the second half and one more by UWC was also joined by another card for Chester Williams’ team, this time a yellow. And while the hosts had the last say in terms of tries scored, it was CUT who bagged their second positive result in a row.

Congratulations to @LeydsTristan who picked up the @SteersSA Kinging Moment award for his great try in @UWConline's game tonight.



His 3rd award this season for an outstanding effort 👏👏👏! #RugbyThatRocks pic.twitter.com/qhIC2S1Y5s — Varsity Cup (@varsitycup) March 11, 2019

Results:

CUT 35

UWC 21

Point scorers

UWC: Tries: Tristan Leyds (2), Andre Manuel Conversions: Aidynn Cupido (2) Yellow Card: Moegamat Kannemeyer Red card: Jean-Louis de Lange Rayno Nel,

CUT: Tries: Ruan Wasserman, Anrich Alberts (2), Gerhardus Nel Conversions: Heinrich Bitzi (2), Marc Morrison (2) Penalty: Morrison





