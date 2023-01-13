Jaden Hendrikse, Vincent Tshituka back as Sharks haul out big guns for Bordeaux

Cape Town — The Sharks have bolstered their backline with the return of Springbok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse for Saturday’s Champions Cup clash against Bordeaux Begles at Kings Park (5.15pm kick-off). Hendrikse has pushed hard at international level, starting a number of Bok Tests in 2022 and even usurping Faf de Klerk at times in the No 9 jersey.

His game management is his strength, and he will bring a different element to the Sharks attack as a replacement for Grant Williams from the side that beat the Bulls in December. The latter has greater speed across the ground and a quicker service from the base, but Hendrikse’s kicking game may be part of the reason director of rugby Neil Powell opted for him when naming a full-strength team on Friday. A second-string Sharks side went down 24-12 to Connacht in the United Rugby Championship in Galway last week, and Powell will hope his big guns will regain the momentum that they finished 2022 with following their victory over the Bulls.

There is another new face in the backline in the shape of Australian centre Ben Tapuai, who comes in for the hard-running Rohan Janse van Rensburg at No 12. Tapuai perhaps has the soft skills that could add some width to the Sharks attack, whereas Janse van Rensburg is more direct and a big ball-carrier. Tapuai’s passing and vision will hopefully see Springbok stars Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi get hold of more possession going forward, and test the Bordeaux defence out wide.

In a significant change to the loose trio, new signing Vincent Tshituka will bring his energy and work-rate at blindside flank in place of Henco Venter, and his determination and timing at the breakdowns will also assist in freeing up ball-carriers such as Sikhumbuzo Notshe and captain Siya Kolisi. Sharks Team 15 Boeta Chamberlain 14 Marnus Potgieter 13 Lukhanyo Am 12 Ben Tapuai 11 Makazole Mapimpi 10 Curwin Bosch 9 Jaden Hendrikse 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe 7 Vincent Tshituka 6 Siya Kolisi (captain) 5 Gerbrandt Grobler 4 Eben Etzebeth 3 Thomas du Toit 2 Bongi Mbonambi 1 Ox Nche.

