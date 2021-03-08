Jake sticks with same XV as Bulls take aim at Pumas

CAPE TOWN - Bulls coach Jake White will be hoping for more of the same from his team after he gave them a vote of confidence by opting for an unchanged starting line-up for Tuesday’s Preparation Series clash against the Pumas at Mbombela Stadium (7pm kickoff).

The Super Rugby Unlocked and Currie Cup champions walloped Eastern Province 87-10 in their last encounter on February 28 at Loftus Versfeld, and White gave an opportunity to a number of players who didn’t get much game time last season.

He chose to grant those men another chance to stake their claim for a place in the starting unit for the upcoming Rainbow Cup against the Pumas, who will be looking to pull off another win over the Bulls after emerging 44-14 victors in the Currie Cup.

Nizaam Carr will captain the team once more, while there are a couple of new faces on the bench, such as scrumhalf Bernard van der Linde and fullback Richard Kriel.

“The boys did well last week and the coaching management were impressed in how they kept to the plan, even when the game opened up,” White said in a statement on Monday.