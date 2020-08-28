Japan to drop out of end-of-year eight-team international tournament

TOKYO - Japan are set to withdraw from November's eight-team tournament featuring the Six Nations sides and Fiji as they struggle with logistical complications caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Kyodo news agency.

The tournament, which takes the place of this year's autumn internationals, is scheduled to begin on November 14, two weeks after the completion of the Six Nations Championship which was suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak in March.

Japan has among the strictest restrictions in place to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Kyodo said the ban on foreign-passport holders has prevented members of Japan's coaching staff, which includes New Zealanders Jamie Joseph and Tony Brown, from entering the country, making it difficult to organise training camps.

"It's not a situation we can explain right now," the Japan Rugby Football Union said. "We can't say we've made a decision yet.