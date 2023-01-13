Cape Town – Part of the reason the Bulls have left Johan Goosen on the bench for Saturday’s Champions Cup clash against Exeter Chiefs is to get the most out of Kurt-Lee Arendse before the latter gets a breather at the Springbok training camp. The Pretoria side brought back Chris Smith at flyhalf for Goosen on Friday, with Goosen shifting to the reserves despite producing some thrilling moments in last week’s 29-14 URC victory over the Dragons in Wales.

While he missed touch from penalties on four occasions – with a swirling wind a contributing factor at Rodney Parade in Newport – Goosen played flatter than usual on attack and was a real threat with ball-in-hand by taking on the opposition. He also set up the opening try for Arendse with a devastating line-break from the Bulls 22, and may have expected to retain the No 10 jersey for Saturday’s showdown with the highly-rated Exeter side at Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm kickoff). But Smith has been reinstated after being named to start last week, only to sit out with a stomach bug that has also seen coach Jake White sidelined following an abdominal operation.

“Chris was ill last week and would’ve started, so we are just maintaining that momentum. Goosen ideally would’ve played fullback, but with the Boks being with us for just two more weeks, we just want to push as much game-time out of Kurt-Lee and Canan (Moodie),” Bulls attack coach Chris Rossouw said from Loftus on Friday. “But Johan is in a good space, and he’s definitely going to play flyhalf in the future – with Chris. We are trying to balance that act so that they are both in good form come playoff time. How did Rugby change David Kriel’s life? 💙 Watch the full episode of the “BullsEye Pod” here: https://t.co/w8V3pHA9XZ#TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/0RPp1viBFY — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) January 13, 2023 “The moment you are referring to was when Goosen was at fullback, receiving the kick, and we will continue to do that. I think what happened with Goosen after his injury is that he was being pressed to get quicker into form, and not allow the process to take its time.

“We are getting a good feeling about Goosen and Chris, so Goosen is in a good space. What was nice last week – apart from the one or two concentration lapses – is that he did exactly that which you have just mentioned (attacking the line). “With him and Chris, it sometimes gives you a nice link, playing with two flyhalves, which gives you a kicking and running option. “Chris will definitely do that and give us a nice balance of control, and I think Goosen had a great game.”

The other change to the starting XV sees Nizaam Carr return in the No 7 jersey for Cyle Brink, who has an injury niggle, but is expected to be ready for next Friday’s clash against Lyon in France. There are a couple of new faces on the bench, with props Dylan Smith and Francois Klopper back, while WJ Steenkamp will provide the loose-forward cover. Veteran midfielder Lionel Mapoe comes in for the outside backs in place of Cornal Hendricks after missing the Wales trip.

Bulls Team 15 Kurt-Lee Arendse 14 Canan Moodie 13 Wandisile Simelane 12 Harold Vorster 11 David Kriel 10 Chris Smith 9 Zak Burger 8 Elrigh Louw 7 Nizaam Carr 6 Marco van Staden 5 Ruan Nortje (captain) 4 Ruan Vermaak 3 Mornay Smith 2 Johan Grobbelaar 1 Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: 16 Bismarck du Plessis 17 Dylan Smith 18 Francois Klopper 19 Janko Swanepoel 20 WJ Steenkamp 21 Embrose Papier 22 Johan Goosen 23 Lionel Mapoe.