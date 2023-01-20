Jordan Hendrikse back to marshal Lions’ backline against Dragons

Johannesburg — The Lions will welcome back backline general Jordan Hendrikse to the starting No 10 jumper this weekend as they seek to safely navigate their way past Dragons in their final pool game of the EPCR Challenge Cup, and qualify for the next stage of the tournament. Hendrikse missed the loss to Stade Francais last weekend due to injury, and was replaced by Gianni Lombard - who was not selected in the matchday 23 chosen by head coach Ivan van Rooyen on Friday afternoon. The 20-year-old has a prodigious boot on him, one that could control territory at Rodney Park on Sunday (kick-off 3pm), if the struggling Lions can apply their gameplan consistently on the day.

Van Rooyen has also made a change at hooker, slotting in new signing Michael van Vuuren, handing the journeyman No 2 his first start for the franchise. Incumbent PJ Botha is rotated onto the bench and will be asked to make an impact on the game later in the match. Elsewhere, Andre Warner returns to the run-on team in the No 9 jumper, with Sanele Nohamba out injured, while Morne van den Berg, who started last week, will look on from the bench. The Lions have yet to lose to the Dragons, and earlier this season beat the Welsh franchise 33-25 in a hard-fought victory at Emirates Airline Park in the United Rugby Championship, and then a fortnight later scraping to a 31-31 draw in the Challenge Cup.

Despite a difficult four previously matches - all lost - the Lions can overturn their recent form and rediscover some confidence with an improved showing against Dragons. The Joburgers are on the precipice of progressing to the Round of 16 of the Cup competition, and while they can mathematically sneak through if they lose, they must seek a competent victory to restore some pride and secure a favourable draw in the next round. Lions starting XV: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Quan Horn, 13 Henco van Wyk, 12 Marius Louw (capt), 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Andre Warner, 8 Emmanuel Tshituka, 7 Emile van Heerden, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Darrien Landsberg, 4 Willem Alberts, 3 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 2 Michael van Vuuren, 1 JP Smith; Replacements: 16 PJ Botha, 17 Morgan Naude, 18 Ruan Smith, 19 Pieter Jansen van Vuren, 20 Ruhan Straeuli, 21 JC Pretorius, 22 Morne van den Berg, 23 Rynhardt Jonker

