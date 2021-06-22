Junior Boks ready for red hot Argentina

DURBAN – The Junior Springboks face a major step up in intensity on Wednesday when they play red hot Argentina in the second round of the Under-20 International Series at the Markötter Stadium in Stellenbosch. The South Africans outplayed Uruguay 29-10 in their opening match at the same venue last week, but it was Los Pumitas’ 82-10 dismantling of Georgia that set the bar for the tournament.

Georgia and Uruguay will meet in the first match of the day. Junior Bok wing Canan Moodie, who scored twice against Uruguay, has no issues with Argentina being seen as favourites for this clash, which is expected to be a played in wet conditions. “They really played well against Georgia and showed they are not here for fun,” said Moodie. “We, on the other hand, started very slowly and then picked it up in the second half. Based on the two performances, they must be the favourites and us the underdogs.”

The lanky winger, who stands 1.91m tall, said the Junior Boks have a plan against Los Pumitas. “It is going to be wet, so it will be important for our forwards to lay a solid foundation. Once they do that, our plans will fall in place, I believe,” he said. Moodie, who was schooled at Boland Landbou before his move to Pretoria where he joined the Bulls, had a very productive debut on Friday. He was one of his team's leading defenders, with 10 tackles, and two of his five ball carries finished behind the Uruguay tryline.

“My job is to score tries and I was lucky that I could contribute in that way... the ball came to me and I could do my job,” he said. “It was a massive honour for me to play for my country, so I wanted to do my very best and it worked out nicely for me.” Moodie hopes to continue aiding the team effort, whether it is on attack, defence or in general play: “It is all about your contribution to the team and making sure you assist the guy next to you.”

U20 International Series second round fixtures: Uruguay v Georgia Kick-off: 13h00

Referee: Divan Uys South Africa v Argentina Kick-off: 15h00