Rikus Pretorius and the Junior Boks got a good win over Argentina. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

While the score probably wasn’t a fair reflection of the game, the Junior Springboks secured the bronze medal at the World Rugby Under-20 Championship by beating hosts Argentina 41-16 in Rosario last night. The Junior Boks opened the scoring with a try through scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba. Nohamba – who came off the bench to replace Jaden Hendrikse in their earlier games – converted his try to take Chean Roux’s team 7-0 up.

Joaquin de la vega Mendia slotted a penalty (7-3) for Argentina, and Nohamba responded with one of his own shortly afterwards to take the score to 10-3.

Inside centre Rikus Pretorius produced a powerful burst of space before putting left wing Thaakir Abrahams away to finish. Nohamba connected his kick to stretch their lead (17-3). Joaquin de la vega Mendia then scored the hosts' first try in the 41st minute (17-8), but the conversion was missed.

Mateo Carreras found space on the outside and added the hosts’ second try (17-13) which was converted (17-16). That was the end of it for Argentina as the Baby Boks scored two more tries and a drop goal to take a commanding lead.

Abrahams ran in his second try, before flyhalf David Coetzer hit his target with the boot to give them a 26-16 advantage with 13 minutes to play.

Boss lock JJ van der Mescht rewarded himself for another superb performance with a try of his own (34-16), before Pretorious added a try to his fine outing. Nohamba continued his perfect record and slotted the conversion (41-16) to seal victory.

