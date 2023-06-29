Junior Springboks annihilated in the Paarl rain by a dominant Italian side

Cape Town — It's been a while since a South African team has been manhandled in the scrums and rolling mauls like the Junior Springboks were on Thursday against Italy's under-20s in Paarl. The Italians put up a massive forward display, in atrocious weather conditions, to overpower the Baby Boks and win their World Rugby U20 Championship match 34-26.

The scenes! 🔥



A first ever victory for Italy against South Africa! 🇮🇹 South Africa also conceded more than 15 penalties in the game that allowed the Italians to maul like they want to. And they mauled the Junior Boks, in every sense of the word.

Italy led 17-0 in tough conditions after their pack took control in the first half but South Africa managed to pull it back to 17-12 at halftime. But the superior Italian setpiece annihilated their opponents, and in the wet weather and soggy field, the home team just could not front up to the physicality and accuracy of their opponents. It's not just the penalty count but also the handling errors that curbed the South Africans. And the wet weather made it almost impossible to string together any good attack even if they have some of the most exciting backs.

Take the solo try of Damian Markus, inside centre of the Junior Springboks. He ran from almost his own try line right through the Italian defence for a five-pointer. Scrumhalf Imad Khan also put in a deft little crosskick after a good attack to have winger Jurenzo Julius score a try. The Baby Boks scored four tries for a bonus point but will now have to beat Argentina in the final match if they are to make the playoffs. They will also be looking for favours from other teams.

The South African fightback from 17-0 down was good to see, but their inability to counter the strength of the Italian forwards pack was their downfall. Whenever they got their rolling maul on the rampage, trouble was brewing for the Junior Springboks. And defending a maul in wet and muddy conditions is like trying to stop a bus whose brakes failed on a downhill. Damian Markus has just scored one of the best tries you'll see at the #WorldRugbyU20s 😱🥶



The Junior Boks trail Italy 26-31 with 15 minutes to play..



Damian Markus has just scored one of the best tries you'll see at the #WorldRugbyU20s 😱🥶

The Boks had no answer, and it is a concern going into the Argentina match because the Argentineans are also known for their strong forwards play. Injuries to backs Neil le Roux and Sam Francis will also be a concern heading into the last pool match. The home team will have to find a solution for their forwards' inability to handle a power performance by their opponents or run the risk of being knocked out of the Championship in the group stages.

Point-scorers: South Africa 26 — Tries: Katlego Letebele, Jurenzo Julius, Damian Markus, Juann Else. Conversions: Imad Khan (3). Italy 34 — Tries: Marcos Gallorini (2), Penalty try, Nicholas Gasperini. Conversions: Simone Brisighella (3). Penalties: Brisighella, Giovanni Sante.