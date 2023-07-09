Junior Springboks fall to physical Ireland in U20 semi-final

Cape Town — The Junior Springboks failed to capitalise on their first-half opportunities and lost their Under-20 Championship semi-final 31-12 against Ireland at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday. South Africa, who were looking to emulate the team of 2012 by winning the tournament on home soil, had plenty of opportunities in the first half for points. They kept the Irish under pressure from the get-go, but every time they entered the 22m area of the visitors, errors crept in and they lost possession failing to score points in the process.

It was a proper arm-wrestle in the first half with the Baby Boks enjoying plenty of possession and territory. At one stage they set up camp in the Irish half with some beautiful interplay by the backs and forwards. And for the opening 10 minutes of the match it looked like the South Africans were going to hold their own against the physical Ireland. They gave their visitors very little ball possession and shut them down with good rush defence. Credit must also go to the Irish, though, for the way they defended in the first half. Every time it looked like the Junior Boks were going to break through, they found a way to scramble with tackles and make the hosts turn around from the try line without points.

Ireland eventually broke the deadlock late in the first half. Where it looked like South Africa would get the first points of the game, it was not to be. The two teams exchanged blows till late in the first forty until winger James Nicholson was put in some space after a good Irish attack and a kick by flyhalf Sam Prendergast. Nicholson scored his second, also off a Prendergast kick, in the second half that effectively sealed the game for his side. It was another patient build-up by the Irish before the flyhalf put a deft kick into the hands of his left winger to go over untouched. Scrumhalf Imad Khan’s converted try under the posts brought the Baby Boks after halftime back on level terms (7-7), and it looked like the brilliant run from replacement back Regan Izaks to put Khan away was going to spark the team into finishing their opportunities.

But it wasn’t to be as the Irish started dominating with their set piece and physicality, and it blew the home side off the park. The one-off runners onto short passes, the pick-and-goes around the ruck along with the scrums and rolling mauls all went in favour of the Irish as they took control to overpower South Africa. On. The. Board. 🇿🇦@JuniorBoks are right back in this one thanks to Imad Khan!#WorldRugbyU20s pic.twitter.com/uvlcerewvG — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) July 9, 2023 The Junior Springboks fought valiantly right through the competition and some exciting players put their hand up for higher honours in senior teams. But in the end their struggles physically and in the set piece, just like it was in the pool matches, proved their downfall in the semi-finals.

It’s a disappointing end to their title-run in front of their home fans, but South Africa will have the chance to claim third place when they face England or France on Friday. Point-scorers South Africa 12 — Tries: Imad Khan, Coetzee le Roux. Conversion: Jean Smith.