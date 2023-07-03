Junior Springboks to produce magic in do-or-die Argentina clash

Cape Town — The Junior Springboks are looking forward to better weather conditions to show what they can do with the ball in hand. So far in the World Rugby Under-20 Championship, wet and muddy fields coupled with driving winter rain have hampered the attacking ability of South Africa.

But the Athlone Stadium and Cape Town promise drier conditions for the Baby Boks in their all-important final pool clash against Argentina on Tuesday (kickoff 7 PM). That's why Paul de Villiers, captain of the Junior Boks, wants to see his team showcase the attacking magic they possess. "The weather conditions (in the previous two games) is not an excuse, but we haven't been able to reach our full potential," De Villiers said ahead of the Argentinean clash.

"It was a bit frustrating, to be honest, I know how good this team is and what we can do, but we have been limited by the conditions. Yes, all teams suffered because of that, but our backline is crying out for a decent surface where they can show their attacking abilities. I am excited to see, with hopefully good weather conditions, with the ball in hand, the bit of magic we can do. "I believe the best is to come, and it will start against Argentina." South Africa and the young Argentineans come off shocking losses to Italy (34-26) and Georgia (20-0) respectively, and will be keen to gain momentum with a win ahead of the possible playoffs. South Africa will be chasing four tries for a bonus point win to give them the best chance to qualify for the playoffs.

But the Junior Boks will need their forwards to make the physical step-up to contain Argentina if they want their backs to be able to work their magic with the ball in hand. The South Africans had it tough against Georgia and Italy as the wet and muddy fields did not really help their cause. If they are successful in curbing Argentina up front, players like flyhalf Jean Smith, centres Katlego Letebele and Ethan Hooker, and outside backs Jurenzo Julius, Michael Annies, and Hakeem Kunene (fullback) will set the field alight with their attacking prowess. @Leighton_K