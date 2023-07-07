Junior Springboks unchanged for U20 Championship semi-final against Ireland

Pretoria — The Junior Springboks picked an unchanged match-day squad for the semi-final of World Rugby's Under-20 Championship against Ireland on Sunday (kick-off 4 pm) at Athlone Stadium. It's the first time in the tournament that Bafana Nhleko, coach of the Baby Boks, opted for consistency in selection after this side fought back bravely to clinch their final pool match against Argentina to progress to the playoffs.

Nhleko hopes the continuity will lead to his team starting their semi-final quicker after sluggish starts in their pool matches put them under immense pressure in those three matches — one of which they lost to Italy. He is also rewarding some players for their good form. "We wanted some consistency and continuity, and we are hoping that the good second-half effort against Argentina will spill over into the match against Ireland," Nhleko said after announcing his team.

"We found our way in the second spell, and hopefully, we can use that momentum against the Irish." Eighth man Corne Beets had an inspiring second half against the Argentineans and will be one of the key players for the Baby Boks. Nhleko will also hope flyhalf Jean Smith finds his form again to steer the ship. The predicted rain in Cape Town could make the conditions a bit tough for South Africa, but they've played two of their pool games in atrocious weather, so they should be well prepared if the pitch is wet underfoot.

The coach believes the semi-final won't bring additional pressure. He is hopeful that they play in front of a capacity crowd like the Argentina match. "The pressure was to progress from the group stages, and we did well in that regard. This match is totally different — it’s a sprint. You want to get out of the blocks early, get a lead, and finish in front of everyone." The Junior Boks are the only Southern Hemisphere side in the playoffs.

Defending champions France will face England in the second semi-final (kickoff 7 PM) at Athlone Stadium. Junior Springboks: 5. Hakeem Kunene, 14. Jurenzo Julius, 13. Katlego Letebele, 12. Ethan Hooker, 11. Michael Annies, 10. Jean Smith, 9. Imad Khan, 8. Corné Beets, 7. Ghudian van Reenen, 6. Paul de Villiers (captain), 5. JF van Heerden, 4. Coetzee le Roux, 3. Dian Heunis, 2. Juann Else, 1. Corné Lavagna. Replacements: 16. SJ Kotze – 2 caps, 17. Phatu Ganyane, 18. Zachary Porthen, 19. Jannes Potgieter, 20. Abulele Ndabambi, 21. Asad Moos, 22. Damian Markus, 23. Regan Izaks.