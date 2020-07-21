Kaunda was an extremely skilful flanker, says Jean de Villiers

CAPE TOWN - Colleagues and teammates have paid tribute to multi award-winning rugby broadcaster, Kaunda Ntunja, who passed away yesterday at the age of 38. Whether it was for his famous introduction of Siya Kolisi in his first Test match as Springbok captain against England at Ellis Park last year, or for any other rugby moment he injected with energy in the form of his emotive commentary, Ntunja – described as a “true rugby pioneer” and “one of our most beloved sons” by SA Rugby – will be remembered for more reasons than one. The SuperSport commentator has a rugby-playing history that he could be proud of. He played for Border in the Under-18 Craven Week, and became the first black African to captain the SA Schools and SA Under-19s in 2000 and 2001 respectively. But it is the path he took in 2009 that will leave a lasting memory in South African rugby. After representing the Cheetahs, Southern Kings and the Lions at senior level, Ntunja hung up his boots in 2008 due to recurring injuries.

He then became a Xhosa-language rugby commentator for SuperSport in 2009, and called his first match between the Kings and the British and Irish Lions in Port Elizabeth that year.

Former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers, who worked with Ntunja at SuperSport and played in the same team as him in 2000, said the passion he brought to commentary changed a certain part of rugby for the better.

“Me and Kaunda went back 20 years. We played SA Under-19 together. I remember our tour to France and I remember seeing him play… he was an extremely talented and skilful flanker,” De Villiers said about his playing days with the late Ntunja.

“He was introduced on a bigger stage and he had so much potential. He’s probably one of those guys that never fulfilled his potential, and I don’t mean this in a negative way – he was just seriously good as a youngster. It’s never nice seeing someone not fulfil their potential.

“At SuperSport, he established the commentary in a different language and even though I didn’t understand it, you couldn’t miss the passion.

“He created a niche, he created something really different, something really nice, in rugby. When I heard the news (of his passing), I couldn’t believe it… I still can’t.”

Jonathan Mokuena, a fellow SuperSport commentator, Springbok Sevens player and now a coach, also highlighted Ntunja’s contributions to rugby commentary.

“I will always remember Kaunda as someone who believed in fairness and that life should have no grey areas, as somebody with a high work ethic and who maintained the same quality of preparation when it came to broadcasting a match, whether it was a school game or a Test match. His standard was always the same,” the Varsity Cup-winning coach Mokuena said.

“I met him for the first time at SA Under-19 trials. Both of us were selected to do duty in France.

“He will always be remembered as a pioneer in the Xhosa division for commentators. What he managed to achieve, nobody else will ever again – to make the Xhosa language so exciting that you were glued to the TV!”

Fellow SuperSport commentator Motshidisi Mohono tweeted: “You were everything and more, Kaunda. Larger than life! I am so gutted by your passing. My sincerest condolences to your wife, the Ntunja family, friends, SS and media colleagues, and Rugby lovers across our country.”



