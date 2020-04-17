Kolbe surprises starstruck fan on his birthday during lockdown
CAPE TOWN – Following phase one of the Covid-19 lockdown, many of us can be forgiven if we had developed some kind of phobia after three weeks confined to the indoors.
For young Cheslin Kolbe-fan Taye Koma, the thought of spending his seventh birthday today without his friends around to celebrate with him, filled him with dread.
So much so that his mother took to social media asking for the Stormers and Springboks hotstepper to help out and lift her son’s spirits ahead of the next two weeks of extended lockdown announced by President Ramaphosa recently.
Twitter fam I need your help.— Kirst2TheK (@Kirst2theK) April 15, 2020
My not so little boy is celebrating his 7th birthday on Friday.
Lockdown has dampened his spirits but he is a huge rugby fan and idolizes @Cheslin_Kolbe11!
Please RT to see if we can get my boy a birthday msg.
Kolbe, who is spending the lockdown period with Blitzboks star Justin Geduld, got wind of the call-for-help and on Friday, sent this message to the birthday boy:
Dear @Cheslin_Kolbe11 you made my son the happiest little boy in the world today.— Kirst2TheK (@Kirst2theK) April 17, 2020
This means more to him than you’ll ever know. Thank you. https://t.co/baZNLqsQlr pic.twitter.com/6raxPtiYbI
With his day made, young Taye responded with this own thank you message:
He did manage to get it together in the end to say thank you ❤️. pic.twitter.com/dQg4RoxPJp— Kirst2TheK (@Kirst2theK) April 17, 2020
❤️❤️❤️❤️ he is the happiest kid in the world right now were so blessed!— Kirst2TheK (@Kirst2theK) April 17, 2020
