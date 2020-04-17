SportRugby
Taye Koma and his mother listen to Cheslin Kolbe's birthday shoutout. Photo: Screengrab from @twitter
Kolbe surprises starstruck fan on his birthday during lockdown

By Michael Jansen

CAPE TOWN – Following phase one of the Covid-19 lockdown, many of us can be forgiven if we had developed some kind of phobia after three weeks confined to the indoors.

For young Cheslin Kolbe-fan Taye Koma, the thought of spending his seventh birthday today without his friends around to celebrate with him, filled him with dread. 

So much so that his mother took to social media asking for the Stormers and Springboks hotstepper to help out and lift her son’s spirits ahead of the next two weeks of extended lockdown announced by President Ramaphosa recently.

Kolbe, who is spending the lockdown period with Blitzboks star Justin Geduld, got wind of the call-for-help and on Friday, sent this message to the birthday boy:

With his day made, young Taye responded with this own thank you message:



