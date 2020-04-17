Kolbe surprises starstruck fan on his birthday during lockdown

CAPE TOWN – Following phase one of the Covid-19 lockdown, many of us can be forgiven if we had developed some kind of phobia after three weeks confined to the indoors.

For young Cheslin Kolbe-fan Taye Koma, the thought of spending his seventh birthday today without his friends around to celebrate with him, filled him with dread.

So much so that his mother took to social media asking for the Stormers and Springboks hotstepper to help out and lift her son’s spirits ahead of the next two weeks of extended lockdown announced by President Ramaphosa recently.