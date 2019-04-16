Kurt Darren sings the national anthem ahead of the Varsity Cup final in Stellenbosch on Monday night. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA

He has been blasted on social media for getting the words wrong in the second stanza of Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika, and now Kurt Darren says he was “caught up in the moment” of the occasion of the Varsity Cup final. Popular Afrikaans singer Darren stepped up to belt out the national anthem at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Monday night, ahead of the title decider between Maties and Tuks.

He got through the opening verse and chorus well enough, but came unstuck in the second.

He got the first line out – “Morena boloka setjhaba sa heso” – but instead of continuing with “O fedise dintwa le matshwenyeho”, Darren repeated the last line of the first stanza, singing: “Yizwa imithandazo, yethu.”

Two Tuks players were caught on camera having a giggle, but the crowd continued with Darren to the end.

On Tuesday, he said sorry on Twitter.

“So, I will always take the singing our anthem seriously, I would never intentionally mess up the lines, why on earth would I? I was obviously caught up in the moment of singing acapella with 20 000 students and mixed up the words of a line, and I apologise profusely for that.”

So, I will always take the singing our anthem seriously, I would never intentionally mess up the lines, why on earth would I? I was obviously caught up in the moment of singing acapella with 20 000 students and mixed up the words of a line, and I apologise profusely for that.🎼❤️ — Kurt Darren (@kurtdofficial) April 16, 2019

But his apology wasn’t easily accepted by Mzansi.

@FMohokare tweeted: “It’s not a mistake to forget the words on our national anthem, it’s stupidity and ignorance. You are a South African citizen Kurt, therefore, respect yourself and refuse to sing our national anthem if you don’t know the words. Did u get paid for that? Give them back their money”

Grethe Kemp‏ @the_rantingpony added: “Kurt Darren and every white South African who cannot sing our anthem correctly: You are embarrassing and the reason we can’t have nice things. School yourself. It’s 2019.”

Former Sports Minister and ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula said: “He made a mistake He must apologise and we move on.”

He made a mistake He must apologise and we move on. pic.twitter.com/zrLHxG69G1 — Mr Fearfokkol | Forever Young (@MbalulaFikile) April 16, 2019





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook