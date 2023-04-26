KZN reunion at Racing 92 as James Hall and Tristan Tedder join Siya Kolisi

Durban - Two of the brightest rugby talents to be produced by the KZN schools system, James Hall and Tristan Tedder, are to be reunited at Paris club Racing 92, nine years after they played together for Kearsney College in Durban. The pair join forces once more at Racing on July 1 and they will be joined by Springbok captain Siya Kolisi at the club when the World Cup ends in France in October.

Flyhalf Tedder will be following in the footsteps of another great product of KZN, Patrick Lambie, who played for Racing in 2017 and 2018 before he was forced into early retirement because of a concussion issue. The prospect of Hall and Tedder playing as a unit at the club as 27-year-olds is a truly remarkable story and one that can only happen in the great game of rugby. They both grew up in Durban and attended Durban Prep. Together they went on to Kearsney College where they played through the age groups as an exceptional scrumhalf-flyhalf combination.

They matriculated in 2014 and went their separate ways, Tedder to the Sharks Academy and Hall to the EP Kings where he would go to play for the SA Under-20 team in 2016. In another coincidence, they both left South Africa in 2016 to play in France. Scrumhalf Hall went to Oyonnax and Tedder to Perpignan and they would often play against each other in the French Top 14.

Tedder has had stints at Toulouse (2016-2018), Bayonne (2018-2019), Toulouse again ((2019-2020), Beziers (2020), Toulouse once more (2021) and for the last two years he has been with Perpignan. Incidentally, three Tedder cousins played together for Kearsney in 2014. Stephen was a utility forward, Tristan a flyhalf and James played at wing. James Hall is the son of the renowned rugby and cricket player Anthony Hall. James famously kicked a 62-metre penalty for Kearsney and the following week produced a 53-metre bomb to become a schoolboy youtube sensation.