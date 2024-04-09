La Rochelle’s Will Skelton praised for helping out Stormer’s Salmaan Moerat

Stormers and rugby fans from around the world have praised giant La Rochelle lock Will Skelton for a remarkable piece of sportsmanship during the club’s dramatic 22-21 victory in the Champions Cup Round of 16 in Cape Town over the weekend. The three-time winner of EPCR’s elite competition displayed “incredible awareness”, according to one supporter, around the hour mark, when he carried the ball powerfully into contact with Stormers captain Salmaan Moerat.

The South African tried to tackle Skelton but got his head on the wrong side, resulting in a huge collision which appeared to knock out Moerat. The Australian forward soon saw Moerat was struggling, so he shielded him from a group of players in the tackle and immediately called for help. Fortunately, Moerat was able to get to his feet and walk off the pitch.

Big Will Skelton showing what our sport is all about by protecting our captain Salmaan Moerat when he needed it most in our Investec @ChampionsCup match on Saturday.



You're welcome back at DHL Stadium whenever you are in Cape Town, Will. What a guy. pic.twitter.com/BG0BBgdPtq — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) April 7, 2024 Virtue on the field “Class” was the common adjective used to describe Skelton’s actions, while some thought it wasn’t the first time he had come to an opponent’s rescue on the pitch. David Deane, Associate Professor of Theology at the Atlantic School of Theology in Canada, tweeted: “Skelton should win the Champions Cup, the TOP14 and the Stanley Cup for this. So wonderful to see this level of awareness, concern, and virtue on the field.”