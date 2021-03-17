Labeeb Levy’s Stormers want to find some fluency against Jake White’s Bulls

CAPE TOWN - Salmaan Moerat will lead the Stormers in their Preparation Series match against the Bulls at Loftus on Friday (kick off 7pm). The former SA Schools lock is one of several changes to the starting line-up that beat Griquas 38-32 in Kimberley last week. In the backline, Damian Willemse starts at fullback with wings Leolin Zas and Edwill van der Merwe out wide, while Rikus Pretorius comes into the midfield and Paul de Wet starts at scrumhalf. ALSO READ: Attack should be Stormers’ buzzword in Preparation Series Up front, Moerat will partner David Meihuizen in the second row and there is an all-new front row of Leon Lyons, Chad Solomon and Sazi Sandi.

JD Schickerling, Herschel Jantjies and Tim Swiel will all get their first run in the series and add significant experience to the replacements.

Ernst van Rhyn, who captained the Stormers against Griquas, moves back to flank.

Head coach for this week, Labeeb Levy said they were looking forward to the North-South derby.

"It has been a good week of preparation so far and we are focused on showing what we have worked on when we take the field on Friday.

"We have some talented players coming into the mix this week, along with some players that have really taken their opportunities in the previous two games, so we want to find some fluency as a unit," Levy said.

Stormers

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Kade Wolhuter, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Marcel Theunissen, 5 David Meihuizen, 4 Salmaan Moerat (captain), 3 Sazi Sandi, 2 Chad Solomon, 1 Leon Lyons

Replacements: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 JD Schickerling, 20 Johan du Toit, 21 Evan Roos, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Tim Swiel, 24 Chris Schreuder, 25 Cornel Smit.

@WynonaLouw