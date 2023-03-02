Leading England rugby school Hartpury College to headline Kearsney Easter Rugby Festival

This 14th festival promises thrilling match-ups between some of the country’s top-ranked rugby schools, as well as the United Kingdom’s current ACE League champions, over the weekend of April 6-10.

LEADING England rugby school Hartpury College will headline the Kearsney Easter Rugby Festival that once more kicks off over the Easter weekend at the grounds of the Durban school.

Glenwood, Westville, Durban High School (DHS) and hosts Kearsney College will represent KwaZulu-Natal. Returning to the festival are two powerhouse teams from Gauteng — Hoërskool Monument and Dr EG Jansen — and exciting Eastern Cape regulars Hoërskool Framesby (Gqeberha), Dale College (King Williams Town) and Hoër Landbouskool Marlow (Cradock), as well as Kimberley’s Hoërskool Noord-Kaap.

The newcomers this year are Worcester Gimnasium from the Western Cape and Hartpury, who have won the UK’s national ACE League final 10 times in the last 12 years, and were named as the best in the world at producing professional rugby players in a study by NextGenXV.

The Sharks Academy annually present bursaries to stars of the festival and previous winners include current Sharks stars Aphelele Fassi and Jaden Hendrikse.