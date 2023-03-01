‘Legend’ Morné Steyn thanks Bulls for generous benefit year

Cape Town – Morné Steyn has won so many games for the Bulls and Springboks, and now he has been rewarded with something few South African rugby players receive: a benefit year. The Blue Bulls Company announced this week that the 38-year-old flyhalf will be recognised in 2023 for “long-standing commitment and service” over the last 14 years at Loftus Versfeld until his retirement from the game in June.

Apart from the seven years at Stade Francais in Paris, Steyn – who was born in Cape Town and attended Sand du Plessis High School in Bloemfontein – has played all of his provincial or franchise rugby for the Bulls, where he has accumulated an incredible 267 caps in total (116 Currie Cup, 129 Super Rugby, 21 United Rugby Championship and two Champions Cup) since his senior debut in 2003. After 14 years of serving our proud union, and in his final season, we honour Morne Steyn: R1 of every ticket sold for Vodacom Bulls games at Loftus this season will go to Morne Steyn’s #MS10 foundation 💪 pic.twitter.com/zbOnyvzliF — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) February 27, 2023 In addition, Steyn served his country in 68 Springbok Tests from 2009 until 2021. The benefit year will see the Blue Bulls Company donate R1 of every ticket sold for matches at Loftus Versfeld between January and June to Steyn’s MS10 Foundation.

“Playing at Loftus over such a long period of time has been a gift in life I wouldn’t have dreamt of in any perfect world,” Steyn said. ALSO READ: Stormers coaches’ simple message is working for Joseph Dweba “It has been a privilege and honour to represent all the passionate Loftus faithful, sharing the field with some incredible rugby players and experiencing many highs and lows with some of the most loyal rugby lovers, and of course, winning many pieces of silverware along the journey.

“This place has been home not only to me, but my family, wife and now kids. We will miss it when I am done, but luckily, we will always consider it our home and everyone here a part of our family. “I am thankful to the leadership of the organisation for their generous offer in supporting the #MS10 Foundation. Thank you to everyone who has and who will buy tickets to our home games this year, because they too are going to play a critical role in contributing towards the work of #MS10. Thank you.” ALSO READ: Siya Kolisi: Springboks getting there, but just not there yet

Bulls backline coach Chris Rossouw said ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash against the Lions at Loftus (4.45pm kickoff) that Steyn was still operating at a high level this season. “Morné has been a legend. To achieve what he achieved over the years, and just being in the condition he is currently in is amazing,” Rossouw said. “He is like wine – he just gets better over time. We all know the records he achieved over the years. In a couple of years’ time, we will realise he is an exceptional player that only comes along every 50 years or so.

“Just to be able to still train at this pressure and intensity at 38 is unbelievable. He is a good guy. Where he has been at Stade Francais, Springboks and the Bulls, all the coaches will tell you that he is an unbelievable player.” Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone added: “Morné has been a stellar example of what true professionalism and commitment look like in our rugby community. “He has inspired, entertained and redefined sportainment over the last decade-and-a-half, truly epitomising the very DNA of our organisation.

“We have been blessed to have him run out in our colours for more than 267 professional games, and he will leave us as an icon in Pretoria and rugby across South Africa. “We are extremely excited as an organisation to be able to say thank you to him by giving back to a cause that is dear to his heart, and one that I am confident he will be dedicating the next phase of his life towards, the #MS10 Foundation. “We hope that this also sends a strong message to young players coming up through the ranks, that there is a reward for loyalty. We intend to look after those who commit their skills and talent to the growth of our stable.”