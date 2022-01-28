Lions are expecting nothing less than a tough, physical game, says Wandisile Simelane ahead of crunch Bulls URC clash

Johannesburg - Despite any bluster that might be emanating from the two camps, you’d expect that both the Emirates Lions and the Bulls are feeling tangible amounts of pressure as they head into tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship (URC) showdown at Emirates Airline Park (kick-off 3pm). Both teams find themselves in the bottom half of the URC standings, the Lions ever so slightly better off due to the fact they have won two of their six matches to sit 13th, while the Bulls are second last in 15th.

The concern is arguably more acute for the Bulls, who have invested heavily in their squad in an effort to be more competitive in this competition, which they have battled to do. It has worked a treat in the Currie Cup, the Bulls having won that competition on back-to-back occasions, but that success has eluded them thus far in the URC. It was a point that Lions centre Wandisile Simelane mentioned this week in his assessment of the upcoming crunch encounter.

“We are expecting a very tough, physical game,” Simelane told Independent Media. “They haven’t had the greatest run of form, specifically in the URC. We know they will be fired up, we know they will bring massive intensity. They are under pressure just as much as us. We both have to get a decent run of wins.” And the word “pressure“was again a topic of discussion later on Wednesday when Bulls prop Jacques van Rooyen spoke to the media.

“It’s not so much about pressure,” Van Rooyen explained, regarding the team’s current lack of form, “but basically more about the pressure we have put on ourselves. “We are obviously disappointed with the performances that we have put forward. We feel that we are a much better team that can get better results ... We know how we can perform; and if we look after the game, if you look at the reviews and stuff, it is more like we are disappointing ourselves in the way that we play. “We obviously are not always getting the results but we are not too pressurised. We are basically just chasing our own systems and trying to make sure that we do what we set out to do in the game. If that happens, then obviously the results will start coming our way.”

There will in all probability be no messing about when it comes to Jake White’s team selection – the former Bok coach is expected to name his strongest starting XV possible, more so since there was no Currie Cup clash this week to derail an all-out assault on Ellis Park. That could see Bismarck du Plessis, Lizo Gqoboka, Marcell Coetzee, Morne Steyn and Harold Vorster – all on the bench in the Stormers loss – start tomorrow. Conversely, Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen is expected to make very few changes, perhaps only accounting for a few niggles here and there and the team’s rotational policy.

Tiaan Swanepoel could get a start ahead of Fred Zeilinga, but it is more likely that the 29-year-old will remain the incumbent in the No 10 jersey. Flank Vincent Tshituka remains unavailable for selection, although a tasty loose-trio battle is on the cards. It is presumed that Van Rooyen’s team will also target a weakened Bulls front row, which could possibly be without a fully recognised tighthead for the encounter. However, according to Van Rooyen of the Bulls, that will not be the only danger his former team pose.

“The Lions play a good brand of rugby,” said Van Rooyen. “They like to use their quick outside back three. We know that is a big threat of theirs and obviously they have a good forward pack as well that give them front-foot ball.” Both sides will name their teams today.