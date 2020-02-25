Lions chasing Kwagga









The Lions Rugby Company have confirmed they are interested in re-signing Springbok World Cup winning flank Kwagga Smith. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix The Lions Rugby Company have confirmed they are interested in re-signing Springbok World Cup winning flank Kwagga Smith. Smith is currently playing club rugby in Japan for the Yamaha Jubilo team, but it has been reported the flanker is keen to re-enter the Sevens environment, with an eye on playing at the Olympic Games in Tokyo later this year. The Lions Rugby Company can confirm that we are in talks with @SmithKwagga.#LionsPride pic.twitter.com/d0ngJPbeaS — Emirates Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) February 25, 2020 Smith has also been linked with a move back to Super Rugby – possibly with a view on him being available to play in the series against the British and Irish Lions next year – and while the Sharks is the team that has been mentioned as the one the flanker may join for next year’s Super Rugby campaign, the Lions are also keen on getting him back to Joburg.

“The Lions Rugby Company can confirm that we are in talks with Kwagga Smith,” the franchise tweeted on Tuesday.

Smith played for the Lions for several seasons, including during the runs to the final in 2016, 2017 and 2018, and also became a Bok while wearing the red and white jersey. He has played six Tests for the Boks and 50 Super Rugby games for the Lions.

