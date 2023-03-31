Lions make minimal changes for Sharks Currie Cup clash

Cape Town - Things are going swimmingly in Doornfontein on the field at the moment. The Lions are on a four-game winning run in all competitions, and seemingly have the luxury of selecting consistency at domestic and franchise level. That was certainly the case on Friday as their Currie Cup side, the Fidelity ADT Lions – coached by Mzwakhe Nkosi – selected a largely untouched starting XV for their curtain-riser on Saturday at Emirates Airline Stadium (kick-off 3.30pm) against the Natal Sharks.

A similar approach is expected later on Friday when head coach Ivan van Rooyen announces his Emirates Lions side to face Racing 92 in their EPCR Challenge Cup round of 16 clash, also on Saturday at the same venue (kick-off 6.30pm). ALSO READ: Lions must answer Francke Horn’s call at set-pieces against Racing 92 Nkosi has made one change to his run-on side, and it is rotational, swapping Ruhan Straeuli and PJ Steenkamp around at blindside-flank. The only other changes are on the bench as Matt More makes his return to the matchday 23 as cover for the backline, while Jurich Claasens will cover for the hat-trick hero of the Griffons game, scrumhalf Nico Steyn.

The Lions will hope to build on that performance – a 41-26 victory over the Welkom-based team last week Friday – by also being consistent in their gameplan. This was alluded to earlier this week by assistant coach Wessel Roux. “In general terms,” Roux said, “you always see what you have in personal and then you create a gameplan around that. “We have a team that can play a quick game but also a slower one. Maturity then comes in where you can adapt between those two different styles.

“We want to play an expansive game and we want to play a game that is not ruled by fear but by freedom. Mistakes are going to happen but I think quality players will be able to play either style … “The big focus is to give a mature performance, irrespective of how we want to play. We must be mature in how we execute our plans." The Sharks themselves come into the clash off of a victory – a belaboured one against the Western Province, but a victory nonetheless. As such, Roux and Co are expecting a tough encounter.

Said Roux: “They have an all-round quality team – a quality forward pack who will put pressure on us and who will create good ball to play form. They have a very aggressive backline in attack and defence, and also have a kicking game. They are a well-balanced team.” The Lions fifth in the Currie Cup standings with eight points compiled by one bonus-point win and two losses. Victory on Saturday will propel them into the Top 4. Fidelity ADT Lions starting XV: 15 Tiaan Swanepeol, 14 Boldwin Hansen, 13 Stean Pienaar, 12 Tyler Bocks, 11 Ilunga Mukendi, 10 Vaughen Isaacs, 9 Nico Steyn, 8 Jarod Cairns, 7 PJ Steenkamp, 6 Sibusiso Nkosi, 5 Darrien Landsberg, 4 Raynard Roets, 3 Ruan Smith, 2 Jaco Visagie (capt) 1 Sti Sithole